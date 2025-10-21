Is today a bank holiday? Banks to remain open in these cities - Check full list here

As some states are celebrating today i.e. on October 21, 2025, there is confusion among customers whether banks will remain open or closed. According to list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks in several cities will remain closed today for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja. The holiday in these cities has been declared under the central bank's Negotiable Instruments Act. However, banks in other cities will remain open and function as usual.
Banks to remain open in these cities
The bank branches will remain open as usual on October 21 in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agartala, Kanpur, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada, Patna.
Where are banks closed on October 21?
Banks will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, and Srinagar on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Puja.
Where are banks closed on October 22?
Banks will be closed on Wednesday, October 22, 2205 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada, and Lakshmi Puja (Diwali).
City-wise list of bank holidays in October, 2025
|Oct 21
|Tuesday
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
|Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar
|Oct 22
|Wednesday
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna
|Oct 23
|Thursday
|Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba
|Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla.
|Oct 25
|Saturday
|Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)
|Nationwide
|Oct 26
|Sunday
|Weekly off
|Nationwide
|Oct 27
|Monday
|Chath Puja (Evening Puja)
|Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
|Oct 28
|Tuesday
|Chath Puja (Morning Puja)
|Patna, Ranchi
|Oct 31
|Friday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday
|Ahmedabad
Online banking to remain open
There's no need to panic on bank holidays. A bank holiday doesn't mean all your banking needs will be halted. Nowadays, you can do most tasks from home using mobile or internet banking. Online services like IMPS, NEFT and RTGS remain operational. Payments, transfers, and bill payments through UPI are seamless. Withdrawals from ATMs, balance checks, and mini-statements are also possible.