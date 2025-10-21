Is today a bank holiday? Banks to remain open in these cities - Check full list here Is today a bank holiday? The holiday in these cities has been declared under the central bank's Negotiable Instruments Act.

New Delhi:

As some states are celebrating today i.e. on October 21, 2025, there is confusion among customers whether banks will remain open or closed. According to list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India, banks in several cities will remain closed today for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja. The holiday in these cities has been declared under the central bank's Negotiable Instruments Act. However, banks in other cities will remain open and function as usual.

Banks to remain open in these cities

The bank branches will remain open as usual on October 21 in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agartala, Kanpur, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Aizawl, Itanagar, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada, Patna.

Where are banks closed on October 21?

Banks will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jammu, and Srinagar on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Puja.

Where are banks closed on October 22?

Banks will be closed on Wednesday, October 22, 2205 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on account of Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Balipratipada, and Lakshmi Puja (Diwali).

City-wise list of bank holidays in October, 2025

Oct 21 Tuesday Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar Oct 22 Wednesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna Oct 23 Thursday Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla. Oct 25 Saturday Weekly off (Fourth Saturday) Nationwide Oct 26 Sunday Weekly off Nationwide Oct 27 Monday Chath Puja (Evening Puja) Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi Oct 28 Tuesday Chath Puja (Morning Puja) Patna, Ranchi Oct 31 Friday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday Ahmedabad

Online banking to remain open

There's no need to panic on bank holidays. A bank holiday doesn't mean all your banking needs will be halted. Nowadays, you can do most tasks from home using mobile or internet banking. Online services like IMPS, NEFT and RTGS remain operational. Payments, transfers, and bill payments through UPI are seamless. Withdrawals from ATMs, balance checks, and mini-statements are also possible.