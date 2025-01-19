Ayushman Bharat Yojana: A complete guide to claiming benefits during illness | Step-by-step process explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), was launched by the Government of India in 2018 to provide financial assistance for healthcare for the low-income sections. The scheme provides medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year and has been a lifeline for millions of underprivileged people struggling to access basic health care.

Here are detailed guidelines on how beneficiaries can claim benefits from the scheme when they become ill:

Step by step process to claim Ayushman Bharat benefits

Go to a registered hospital: Make sure the hospital you are seeking treatment at is set up under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. You can verify this by contacting the help desk of the hospital or visiting the official website of Ayushman Bharat. Identity verification: Present your Ayushman Bharat card or any officially issued document at the hospital help desk. Staff will verify your eligibility and documentation. Cashless treatment: Once convinced, you can get cashless treatment for your medical condition, up to Rs 5 lakh. Your claim will be processed directly by the hospital and the scheme administrators. Check eligibility online: To search for empaneled hospitals or to check your eligibility, visit the Ayushman Bharat official website or use the scheme's helpline.

Key points to remember

Treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme is available only in hospitals registered in the scheme.

The plan covers a wide range of treatments from acute care to basic health care needs.

Beneficiaries should ensure that their Ayushman Bharat card or related document is up to date.

Why Ayushman Bharat is crucial for India

The scheme addresses a significant gap in healthcare access for economically weaker sections, ensuring that no one is deprived of life-saving treatments due to financial constraints. It has become one of the most popular healthcare initiatives in India, helping millions of families receive quality medical care without bearing the burden of expenses.

For more information and to locate nearby empaneled hospitals, visit the Ayushman Bharat official website.

