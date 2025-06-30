Aadhaar-PAN, Tatkal tickets, UPI chargeback and others: Know key rules set to change from July 1 Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for Tatkal train tickets purchased through the IRCTC website or its mobile app, effective July 1, 2025. A one-time password (OTP) will be required for Tatkal train ticket booking starting from July 15.

New Delhi:

The month of June is coming to a close today, and July will begin tomorrow. With the beginning of the new month, several important rules will change, which can have direct implications on you. The significant changes taking place from the beginning of the new month include rules for instant train ticket booking and the requirement of an Aadhaar number for obtaining a PAN card. Let's take a look at the key rules that are changing next month.

Aadhaar Mandatory For PAN

The Aadhaar card will become mandatory for applying for a new PAN card from July 1, 2025. Earlier, any valid identity card and birth certificate were required to apply for a PAN card. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Aadhaar verification will be mandatory from July 1, 2025.

Tatkal Ticket Booking

Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for Tatkal train tickets purchased through the IRCTC website or its mobile app, effective July 1, 2025. A one-time password (OTP) will be required for Tatkal train ticket booking starting from July 15, which means customers will receive a code on their device while booking the ticket.

Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will also require OTP authentication.

Rules For Filing GST Return

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) announced on June 7, 2025, that the monthly GST payment form GSTR-3B will no longer be editable from July 2025.

Additionally, taxpayers will not be allowed to file their GST returns after the expiry of a period of three years from the due date.

UPI Chargeback Rules

Recently, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revised the UPI chargeback rules to streamline the process. Under the current system, if a chargeback request is rejected—often due to multiple prior claims—even valid cases face denial. In such situations, banks are required to contact NPCI through the UPI Reference Complaints System (URCS) to have the case whitelisted. As per an announcement made on June 20, 2025, NPCI’s intervention will no longer be required in such cases.

HDFC Bank Credit Card Fees

HDFC Bank has announced new credit card fees and updates to its rewards programme, effective July 1. These changes include a 1 per cent fee on monthly spends above Rs 10,000, utility bill payments above Rs 50,000, online gaming transactions above Rs 10,000, rent payments, fuel payments above Rs 15,000, and education-related payments made through third-party apps.