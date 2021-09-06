Shopping via SBI Debit card? Now you can pay in EMIs too - here's how

Follow us on Image Source : STATE BANK OF INDIA (EDITED) How to convert your purchase via SBI Debit card into EMI

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is offering EMI facility to its customers who pay using SBI debit card on purchasing consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their cards at POS. They can also avail this facility while buying online via e-commerce portals such as Amazon and Flipkart through SBI debit card.

The bank offers perks to customers for transactions made through debit card. The bank charges zero processing fee and also doesn't requires documentation. The disbursal of the amount is instant. Besides, the bank doesn't block funds in the savings account.

The bank said that a Standing Instruction equivalent to the monthly instalment amount is set up on customers’ savings bank account automatically upon availing of the facility.

Customers can avail Debit Card EMI & Online EMI using the following steps:

1. SBI Debit Card EMI

- Swipe SBI Debit Card on POS Machine at merchant store

- Select - Brand EMI - Bank EMI

- Enter - Amount - Repayment tenor

- Enter PIN and press OK after the POS machine has checked the eligibility

- Loan amount is booked after the successful transaction

- Charge slip containing Terms & Conditions of Loan is printed and the customer has to sign on the same

2. SBI Debit Card Online EMI

- Login on Amazon or Flipkart from the mobile no. registered with the bank

- Select the required brand article and proceed for payment

- Select the Easy EMI option from different payment options that appear and then select SBI

- The amount is auto fetched, enter the tenor and click on proceed

- SBI Login page appears, enter the internet banking or Debit Card credentials

- Loan is booked, terms & conditions (T&C) is displayed, if accepted, the order is booked

SBI Debit card loan amount and interest rate: Customers can avail the loan ranging from Rs 8000 to Rs 1 lakh at an effective interest rate of 2 years MCLR + 7.50% which is 14.70% at present

SBI Debit card loan tenure: Flexible tenure options of 6/9/12/18 months

SBI Debit card loan and EMI eligibility: Customers can check their eligibility by sending DCEMI to 567676 from their registered mobile number with the bank.

