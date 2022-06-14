Zydus Life Chairman Pankaj R Patel named on RBI Central Board

Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said that Zyudus Lifesciences Limited's chairman Pankaj R Patel has been appointed as a part-time non-official director on its Central Board.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal of appointment of Patel under section 8 (1)(c) of the RBI Act, 1934 for a period of four years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Zydus Lifesciences Limited said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
Patel is on the Board of various institutions including Invest India, Member of the Mission Steering Group (MSG), the highest policy-making and steering body constituted under the National Health Mission (NHM) and of the Drug Technical Advisory Board by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.
He is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors and Society, IIM, Udaipur and a Member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
Pankaj Patel was also the President of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) (2016-17). He is also the Executive Chairman, Vice President and Trustee of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, a Regional Cancer Centre and one of the largest cancer centres in India, reaching out to the needy and underprivileged cancer patients since 2011.
(With ANI Inputs)