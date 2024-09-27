Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Akriti Chopra, Zomato co-founder, resigns with immediate effect after 13-year stint

Akriti Chopra, Zomato co-founder, resigns with immediate effect after 13-year stint

Zomato co-founder and Chief Public Officer Akriti Chopra has resigned after a 13-year journey with the company. Her leadership played a pivotal role in Zomato's growth, and her exit marks a significant change for the company.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2024 20:21 IST
Akriti Chopra Zomato
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Akriti Chopra, the Zomato co-founder, resigns with immediate effect after a 13-year stint

Zomato co-founder and chief public officer Akruti Chopra has stepped down after 13 years at the helm. The company disclosed his resignation in a regulatory filing dated September 27, 2024. Chopra, one of the pioneers of the food delivery giant, has played a pivotal role in the growth of the company.

"Deepi, As discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away. Wishing you and Eternal, the very best," Chopra wrote in her exit mail, which was uploaded on the stock exchange.

Chopra’s journey on Zomato

Chopra joined Zomato in 2011, initially as a senior executive in finance and operations. Over the years he held various leadership roles including CFO before becoming CPO in 2021.

Planning for the future

Chopra stepped aside to pursue other interests and thanked CEO Deepinder Goyal for enriching his journey at Zomato.

Also read | Sensex, Nifty retreat from record highs amid profit-taking, HDFC Bank, ICICI declines

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement