Akriti Chopra, Zomato co-founder, resigns with immediate effect after 13-year stint

Zomato co-founder and chief public officer Akruti Chopra has stepped down after 13 years at the helm. The company disclosed his resignation in a regulatory filing dated September 27, 2024. Chopra, one of the pioneers of the food delivery giant, has played a pivotal role in the growth of the company.

"Deepi, As discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away. Wishing you and Eternal, the very best," Chopra wrote in her exit mail, which was uploaded on the stock exchange.

Chopra’s journey on Zomato

Chopra joined Zomato in 2011, initially as a senior executive in finance and operations. Over the years he held various leadership roles including CFO before becoming CPO in 2021.

Planning for the future

Chopra stepped aside to pursue other interests and thanked CEO Deepinder Goyal for enriching his journey at Zomato.

