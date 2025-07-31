YEIDA moves to snap up scattered land, unlock stalled mega projects - Check details In the majority of the cases, YEIDA is likely to approach the farmers directly to negotiate and make purchases of land in 10-acre chunks.

Noida:

As the Noida International Airport nears completion, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is seeking to promote smooth urbanisation and industrial growth in the region. The authority is currently working to eliminate land acquisition hurdles in almost 18 residential sectors. The process is aimed at expediting the long-pending infrastructure and civil works in the area before flight operations start at the airport.

80% Of Lands Already Acquired

According to an Economic Times report, almost 80 per cent of the land in sectors, including 5, 5A, 8, 8D, 10, 13, 17, 17A, 18, 20, 21, 22A, 22D, 22E, 28, 29, 32, and 33 has already been acquired. Notably, the disputes over the rest of the 20 per cent persist, ultimately delaying the key developmental works.

YEIDA CEO RK Singh said in a statement, “We have prepared a plan to achieve 100 per cent land acquisition in these sectors so that the city's settlement and industrial activities can accelerate.”

Detailed List Being Prepared

According to officials, the detailed lists of farmers whose lands are yet to be acquired in the affected sectors are being prepared by YEIDA.

In the majority of the cases, YEIDA is likely to approach the farmers directly to negotiate and make purchases of land in 10-acre chunks. In case the negotiations with farmers fail, proposals for the re-acquisition will get redirected to the district administration.

According to a senior YEIDA official, “We are identifying farmers in increasing order of their disputed land parcels and will hold direct consultations to reach agreements.”

Delya In Some Crucial Infrastrucuture Projects

Land acquisition challenges have led to the delay in some of the crucial infrastructure projects, including sewage treatment plants (STPs). For example, in Sector 28, planned for a medical device park and a proposed semiconductor unit, as well as in Sector 29, designated for an apparel park, progress on STP construction has been halted due to incomplete land acquisition. As a result, these major development projects remain on hold.