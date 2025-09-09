YEIDA launches massive safety audit drive for high-rise buildings: Details inside YEIDA has said that it will empanel expert agencies, which would include IIT Delhi as well as National Institute of Technology and others.

Noida:

In a significant step aimed at ensuring the safety of buildings in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is slated to conduct safety audits of high-rises. The audit will find out whether the buildings are strong enough to bear the load. This comes following the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh government, which directed the authorities in Noida and Greater Noida to carry out the safety audits of the buildings if it is technically required.

Several Ageing Housing Towers Required Inspections

In 2022, the Noida Authority was instructed to carry out audits following demands from apartment owners, who argued that several ageing housing towers needed safety inspections. The apartment owners alleged that the structures developed by private developers were not strong enough.

The audit of the buildings will be undertaken after the occupants' demand for the same. YEIDA has said that it will empanel expert agencies, which would include IIT Delhi as well as National Institute of Technology and others.

A Hindustan Times report quotes Yeida’s officer on special duty, Shailendra Bhatia, as saying, “We have adopted the Noida authority’s policy and have decided to implement it so that if the majority of the apartment owners in a project demand a safety audit, we can engage the agencies, which will be empanelled on board for the job.”

Homeowners Can Lodge Complaints

“If the majority of the apartment owners demand an audit, we will get it done as per the rules, and if needed, direct the developer to retrofit the structure. However, it will be done only if the majority demands for the same, not if one or two want it,” Bhatia adds.

According to the regulations approved by the Noida Authority, homeowners can lodge their complaints with RERA, Noida, or YEIDA regarding maintenance or structural safety issues if a building is over five years old.