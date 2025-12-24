Will your PF account still earn interest even after you leave job? Know truth here After you leave your job, your PF account is considered active for the next 36 months. After this period ends, the account is marked as inoperative. However, the "inoperative" account does not mean "non-earning."

New Delhi:

Several employees believe that after they leave a job, their Provident Fund (PF) account stops earning interest after a few years and confusion often leads to rushed withdrawals or unnecessary worry about losing hard-earned savings. However, in reality, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made regulations in a way that it continues to protect and grow an employee's PF balance, even after job changes.

Know all about PF interest after job change

Once your PF account is linked to your Universal Account Number (UAN), interest will not stop just because you are no longer employed or have switched jobs. Even without fresh monthly contributions, EPFO continues to credit interest to your PF balance every year and the interest keeps accumulating until you reach the age of 58 or withdraw the entire amount.

Secondly after you leave your job, your PF account is considered active for the next 36 months. After this period ends, the account is marked as inoperative. However, the "inoperative" account does not mean "non-earning." In this case, the interest will continue to be added to the balance at the rate declared by EPFO.

It should eb noted that for the financial year 2024-25, the notified interest rate is 8.25 percent, which remains quite attractive compared to many other safe savings options.

Will PF interest come if you don't contribute at all?

Even if you do not join another job immediately or take a long career break, your PF money does not remain idle. In this case, the EPFO ensures that interest is credited annually, helping your savings grow quietly in the background. This makes PF a reliable long-term safety net, especially during gaps in employment.

Why should you link PF with UAN?

The EPFO has introduced the "One Member, One EPF Account" facility to make PF management simpler. By linking your old PF accounts with a single UAN, you can consolidate your savings in one place. In this way, it may help you track interest easily and prevents complications during transfers or final withdrawals. Moreover, it also ensures that none of your old accounts are forgotten or left unlinked.