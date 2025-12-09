Will India see a similar 'Shahrukhz by Danube' tower? Here's what Danube Group chairman Rizwan Sajan said In an email interaction with India TV, Sajan also talked about the idea behind 'Shahrukhz by Danube', which commemorates 33 years of excellence for both Shah Rukh Khan and him.

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group, is all set for the grand launch of ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’, a premium commercial tower named after Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The launch comes as Dubai faces a shortage of Grade A office space despite robust demand from multinational companies seeking to establish a presence here. The 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road here will be completed by 2029. Speaking about the project, Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group, said that the tower's strategic location provides unmatched access to key Dubai landmarks and will feature more than 35 world-class amenities, including a sky pool and a helipad for air taxis. The starting price is expected to be around Rs 4.2 crore. When asked about whether Danube will plan similar 'Shahrukhz by Danube' towers in other regions, Sajan said that they are open to exploring other regions, including India.

In an email interaction with India TV, Sajan also talked about the idea behind 'Shahrukhz by Danube', which commemorates 33 years of excellence for both Shah Rukh Khan and him. Here are the edited excerpts:

Que: This is the first time a celebrity’s name has been attached to a tower. What was the idea behind ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’?



Rizwan Sajan: Real estate has always been an aspirational asset class, and when a project is associated with a beloved celebrity, it instantly elevates its desirability. For fans, such projects become “aspirational assets”—a blend of lifestyle, inspirational, and emotional connection. Shah Rukh is not just a Bollywood icon; he is a global superstar with an enormous international following. Associating a landmark project with his name creates a powerful value proposition for buyers.

For investors looking for reliable real estate opportunities backed by a global celebrity narrative, ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ is the place to be.

Que: What was the central strategic thinking behind dedicating a commercial tower to a superstar, and how do you anticipate this will translate into measurable business value for the property?

Rizwan Sajan: ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ commemorates 33 years of excellence for both Shah Rukh Khan and me - symbolising our shared values of resilience, reinvention, and consistent pursuit of excellence. Both of us began our journeys three decades ago with determination, hard work, and a dream to create impact. By dedicating a landmark tower to a superstar who embodies global aspiration, Danube is creating a strong emotional and aspirational narrative around the project. This directly enhances brand equity, global recall, and investor confidence, translating into strong market traction, higher demand, and premium positioning—ultimately resulting in measurable business value and long-term appreciation.

Que: Will we see similar 'Shahrukhz by Danube' towers in Delhi or in Mumbai in the near future?

Rizwan Sajan: For now, our focus remains on Dubai, where we have several ongoing and upcoming developments. However, we remain open to exploring other regions—including India—in the future, depending on market opportunities and strategic alignment. We have always set trends in the market, for instance, the 1 per cent plan, which was first introduced by us and was later followed by everyone. So, I am sure celebrity towers are also something that people will try to replicate in the future.

Que: Dubai's real estate market is highly competitive. What sets the commercial proposition of 'Shahrukhz by Danube' apart from other luxury or landmark office towers currently being developed?

Rizwan Sajan: Rising elegantly on Sheikh Zayed Road, ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ is poised to become one of Dubai’s most prestigious business addresses—designed for empire builders, innovators, and global achievers. Spanning over one million sq. ft. of built-up area, the 55-storey tower blends luxury, innovation, and star power in a way few developments can. The project offers exceptional value for premium office ownership in Dubai’s most iconic corridor. The tower will feature more than 35 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, helipad for air taxis, business lounges, concierge services, and advanced mobility solutions—all aimed at redefining work-life sophistication.

Its strategic location provides unmatched access to key Dubai landmarks—from the Burj Khalifa to Dubai International Airport—making it an ideal address for global businesses. Complemented by Danube’s signature 1% monthly payment plan, the project enables wider ownership while maintaining luxury at the forefront. It sets a new benchmark for accessible yet aspirational commercial real estate in one of the world’s most ambitious cities.

Que: Can you share details on other prominent projects the company plans to launch?

Rizwan Sajan: We have a lot in the pipeline for 2026, all of which we will reveal in good time. But for now, all I can say is, ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’.

