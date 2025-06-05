Will GST Council remove 12% tax slab? List of items under this slab The officials and experts advising the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation are reportedly on the same page that the existing slab is not very relevant, and the items under it could be shifted to either the 5 per cent or the 18 per cent tax slab.

New Delhi:

The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST ) Council Meeting is expected to be conducted soon. According to reports, the GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, may discuss the removal of the 12 per cent tax slab. This will reduce the number of tax slabs from four to three. According to the report, the 12 per cent tax slab does not hold much relevance now. The officials and experts advising the Group of Ministers (GoM) on rate rationalisation are reportedly on the same page that the existing slab is not very relevant, and the items under it could be shifted to either the 5 per cent or the 18 per cent tax slab.

“This could be the most plausible way to undertake a revenue-neutral tax rate rationalisation exercise. However, the GST Council has to take a final call,” the Hindustan Times reported, citing a person aware of the development.

GST Tax Slabs

The existing four tax slabs under the GST regime are - 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.