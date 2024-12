Follow us on Image Source : X Sanjay Malhotra will take charge as RBI governor from December 11.

Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Malhotra a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, will assume office from December 11, for the next three years, the RBI said in a statement.

Revenue Secretary Malhotra will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday, December 10.