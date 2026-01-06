Water Metro on Gomti? Yogi Govt reviews big plan that could transform Lucknow travel According to what officials have indicated, the preparatory work for kick-starting the Water Metro on the Gomti is likely to begin shortly.

Lucknow:

In a landmark move, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is planning to launch a water metro system on the Gomti River in the state’s capital, Lucknow. In a recent meeting with Kochi Metro Director Sanjay Kumar, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh reviewed the technical feasibility of operating a Water Metro on the Gomti River. In the meeting, the discussions revolved around the findings of the feasibility study conducted for Lucknow. The feasibility study made an assessment of whether the river could support metro-style water transport, which is planned to be equipped with modern navigation and passenger systems.

Water Metro on Gomti

Along with the Gomti project, the Yogi government is likely to consider similar projects on several other rivers in the state, including some parts of the Ganga in Mathura, the Yamuna stretch between Agra and Mathura, Surha Tal in Ballia, and Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur.

Feasibility reports

The feasibility reports for three crucial locations have already been completed, the state transport minister said. Once operational, the Water Metro will give a boost to the urban transport options in the state, along with supporting tourism, generating employment, and creating fresh economic activity along the riverfront areas.

Additionally, the system will also serve as a recreational hotspot for residents and visitors. However, prior to taking the project forward, officials are required to get several technical and environmental clearances.

These include studies on navigational aids, integrated traffic management, passenger counting systems, environmental and social impact safeguards, terminal and jetty development, road connectivity, pontoons, automatic fare collection, power supply and vessel-charging infrastructure, as well as fire safety and climate control systems.

Following the finalisation of these assessments, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared. It will outline costs and implementation timelines.