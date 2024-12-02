Vande Bharat Express train on THIS route to get two new coaches for Maha Kumbh: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express latest news today: Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers. The Indian Railways said it will increase the number of coaches of the Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train for Maha Kumbh due to the possibility of a huge crowd of passengers during the festival. The Indian Railways said that during Maha Kumbh , two new coaches will be added to Vande Bharat Express train number 22-545-46 running on Lucknow-Dehradun route and the preparations for which have been started.

New coaches to be delivered by December 2024

The Indian Railways said, as per a report by Jan Satta, both the coaches will be delivered to the railways at the end of December. With this new addition, seats will increase in Vande Bharat during Maha Kumbh.

Indian Railways also added that with the increase in coaches in Vande Bharat, passengers will get confirmed tickets and a large number of devotees can visit Maha Kumbh.

After the new coaches are added, this train will have more seats in the chair car category and executive class.

Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Check route schedule

The Vande Bharat Express train departs from Lucknow Junction at 5:15 am, leaves Bareilly at 8:35 am, Moradabad at 9:57 am, Haridwar at 12:15 pm and reaches Dehradun at 1:35 pm.