Vande Bharat Express: Indian Railways revises schedule of four trains, check new timing, full list

In a big update for the regular Vande Bharat Express train passengers, the Indian Railways has revised the schedules of four Vande Bharat Express trains in the country. In an effort to improve passenger convenience and streamline operations of the train services, the Indian Railways announced schedule changes in Kacheguda–Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express, Yeshwantpur–Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express and Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express.

Vande Bharat Express trains: Check revised schedule update

Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20703)

Started operations on September 24, 2023, this Vande Bharat Express train train will now operate daily except Fridays, instead of its current schedule of running daily except Wednesdays.

Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20704)

Launched for commercial operations on September 24, 2023, this train will run with the new schedule, running daily except Fridays, shifting from its current non-operational day of Wednesday.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20707)

Launched on March 12, 2024, this train will run daily except Mondays, instead of its current schedule of skipping Thursdays. The train started commercial operations on March 13, 2024.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20708)

Launched on March 12, 2024, this train will run daily except Mondays starting December 4, 2025, moving from its current non-operational day of Thursday. This train started commercial services started on March 13, 2024.

According to the Indian Railways, the changes in the train timing aim to enhance convenience for passengers traveling on these routes. The passengers who are looking for more details, must check official website of the Indian Railways.

