Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway to get new entry-exit point near Ankleshwar - Here's how it will help commuters

In a major development related to the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway (VME), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given its approval for a new entry and exit point on it, linking the expressway with National Highway 64 Dandi Path at Punagam village near Ankleshwar. The decision was made during a meeting held on October 6, as NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav undertook a site visit. The decision has fulfilled the long-pending demand from commuters and local authorities.

How will it help commuters?

According to the NHAI, the move will help in easing traffic towards National Highway 48, enhancing direct access from Dahej Port. It will also significantly strengthen links to key industrial hubs, including Jhagadia Panoli and Ankleshwar.

The NHAI took this decision following considerable local demand in pushing the proposal forward. Earlier, Ankleshwar MLA Ishwarsinh Patel, in a letter, had requested Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. The MLA later confirmed that the request has been acceded to by the concerned ministry.

New Link Beneficial

The new link will ensure that travellers travelling from Bharuch to Surat may exit the expressway at Punagam and then connect to the Ankleshwar–Hansot–Olpad State Highway, further continuing their journey towards Surat. Notably, vehicles moving in the opposite direction will be able to use the same route in reverse.

Following the introduction of the new link, frequent delays that occur will also be done away with. Earlier, due to industrial traffic, commuters were forced to pass through Degam and Bharuch City.

Once it gets operational, the Vadodara–Surat section will ensure uninterrupted expressway connectivity, significantly reducing congestion in Bharuch city.

Moreover, there is also a proposal under consideration aimed at widening the Hansot–Ankleshwar–Sahol route into a four-lane road. The stretch, connected to the historic Dandi route, is expected to enhance accessibility for both residents and industries in the region.

