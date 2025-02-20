UP Budget 2025-26: From 4 new expressways to scooties for meritorious girls - Key announcements UP Budget 2025-26: The budget size is around 10 per cent more than what was announced by the government for the previous fiscal.

UP Budget 2025-26: UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented his sixth consecutive budget on Thursday i.e. February 20, 2025. He presented the Rs 8.08 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26 in Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The budget size is around 10 per cent more than what was announced by the government for the previous fiscal. The size of the state's Budget for 2024-25 was Rs 7,36,437 crore which included new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.

The Finance Minister said that the focus of the budget is on research & development and Information Technology.

Khanna in his Budget speech said 22 per cent of the Budget has been allocated for development purposes, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and related services, while six per cent has been allocated for health.

"We have focussed on research, development and Information Technology in the budget," said Khanna.

Khanna began his address by praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and highlighting developments in the state under his leadership.

He also mentioned the ongoing Maha Kumbh as he began his address. He described the Kumbh as not only a cultural and religious event but also a rare astronomical occurrence symbolising India's ancient faith and cultural integrity.

Khanna said the state government will develop an Artificial Intelligence City and set up a park for technological research in Cyber Security.

There are also provisions for the modernisation of the Legislative Assembly as well as the development of smart classes and laboratories in schools and polytechnics.

A total budget provision of Rs 1,450 crore has been proposed for bridges and rail over/under bridges in the state. A provision of Rs 2,900 crore has been proposed for the widening/strengthening of state highways. A provision of Rs 3,000 crore for the maintenance of roads and Rs 2,800 crore for construction has been proposed from the State Road Fund.

A provision of Rs 2,700 crore has been proposed for the maintenance of rural roads and culverts of the state. A provision of Rs 1,600 crore has been proposed for the construction of rural bridges for agricultural marketing facilities.

A budget provision of Rs 1,200 crore has been proposed for the construction of bypasses and ring roads of cities and flyovers at intersections to facilitate the movement of city dwellers.

A budget provision of Rs 800 crore has been proposed for the widening/strengthening/construction work of roads for industrial/logistic parks. A budget provision of Rs 200 crore has been proposed for the new scheme for reconstruction/construction of missing links of rural roads under the Chief Minister Gram Yojana.