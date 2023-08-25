Union minister Devusinh Chauhan launches C-DOT's cyber threat detection, resolution system

Friday, August 25, 2023
     
PTI New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2023 23:20 IST
Union minister Devusinh Chauhan
Image Source : @DEVUSINH/TWITTER Union minister Devusinh Chauhan

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Friday launched the indigenously developed cyber threat detection and resolution system Trinetra. It has been launched on the 40th Foundation Day of C-DOT, an official statement said.

Trinetra developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is a combination of multiple security systems that provides round-the-clock near real-time actionable cyber security status and detection and resolution of cyber threats.

Chauhan exhorted young engineers and entrepreneurs to innovate relentlessly to realise the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and develop cutting-edge technological applications for the larger benefit of citizens. He also inaugurated C-DOT's Enterprise Security Operation Centre (ESOC) at the C-DOT campus in the national capital.

