Two new Vande Bharat Express trains with 20 coaches to be launched this week: Check route, schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two new Vande Bharat Express trains with 20 coaches to be launched soon.

Vande Bharat Express News Updates: Here comes another good news for train passengers! The Indian Railways is set to launch two 20-coach Vande Bharat Express trains in Kerala on January 10. After it is launched, it will be the country’s 3rd and 4th indigenous-developed semi-high-speed train with 20 coaches. The Indian Railways had last year launched two such trains on New Delhi-Varanasi and Nagpur-Secunderabad routes.

20-coach Vande Bharat train: Check full schedule

Once operational, the new 20-coach Vande Bharat train will connect two major destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. The train will leave from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:15 AM and reach Kasaragod at 1:20 PM. While returning, the train will leave from Kasaragod at 2:30 PM and arrive back in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:40 PM.

These train will run on all days of the week except Thursday and will commence its journey from January 10, 2025. Right now, the Vande Bharat trains are being operated with either eight or 16 coaches. However, with high passenger demand, especially during festival seasons, it became increasingly difficult to secure confirmed tickets.

These two 20-coach Vande Bharat trains were built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai and were handed over to Southern Railway a few months ago. Right now, only 136 Vande Bharat Express trains are operating on different routes across the country.

20-coach Vande Bharat train: Check route, ticket fare

After inauguration, these two new Vande Bharat Express trains with 20 coaches will operate in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.T hese Vande Bharat Express trains in Kerala will replace the existing 16-car and 8-car trains.

New Vande Bharat Express with train number 20634/20633 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 588 km in 08:05 hrs.

The ticket fare of the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express train is Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car.

New Vande Bharat Express with train number 20666/20665 Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli covers a distance of 653 km in 07:50 hrs.

For the information of the passengers, the ticket fare for the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express will be around Rs 1665 for AC Chair Car and Rs 3055 for Executive Chair Car.