Trump's tariff war brings Beijing-New Delhi closer? Know about Chinese President's secret letter to India

A lot is being talked about US President Donald Trump's doubling of tariffs on imports from India to 50 per cent, as a punishment for buying oil from Russia. Some of the first tariffs announced by Trump targeted China, Canada, and Mexico. However, these were later amended, increased or postponed. Earlier this month, he reportedly delayed the implementation of high US tariffs on Chinese goods for another 90 days. Is this tariff war the reason behind New Delhi and Beijing exploring closer cooperation?

There have been several reports suggesting that India is engaging with Chinese authorities on the issue of restrictions on rare earth magnet exports. Earlier in July, the two sides agreed to expedite various measures to improve bilateral relations, including the resumption of direct air services between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two sides also agreed to take practical steps to facilitate visas and promote exchanges between the media and think tanks.

Is the Tariff War the Reason Behind Improving India-China Ties?



"Trump is indeed the great peacemaker — he deserves all the credit for stimulating the incipient rapprochement between Delhi and Beijing...He has singlehandedly pulled this off by treating India as an enemy,” Ashley Tellis, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former US diplomat in New Delhi, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

However, it appears that Beijing had reached out to New Delhi even before the US President announced his 'Liberation Day' tariffs.

Xi Jinping's Letter To India

According to Indian officials cited in the Bloomberg report, the Chinese President reached out directly to Indian President Droupadi Murmu in March.

The letter expressed concerns about potential US deals that could affect Chinese interests and designated a regional official to lead Beijing's diplomatic initiatives. According to the report, the message was subsequently conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the Indian administration began a substantial effort in June, the person told Bloomberg. PM Modi is now scheduled to visit China later this week. This will be his first visit to the neighbouring country in seven years.