Mumbai to Ahmedabad in 2 hours: India’s first bullet train to launch in 2027, know all about the project

Mumbai:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a big announcement on India’s first bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, saying that out of the 508 km stretch, 320 km of viaduct has already been completed. Vaishnaw also added that the first section of the bullet train, the 50 km Surat-Billimora stretch, will be operational by 2027. According to the Union minister, the bullet train project will reach Thane by 2028, with full services up to Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) expected by 2029.

He further assured that the work on the remaining sections is moving at a fast pace and will be completed in the coming years.

Know all about India’s bullet train project

India’s first bullet train project is being developed with support from Japan under the Shinkansen technology transfer program, with at least 10 E10 next-generation bullet trains to be introduced.

After it is made operational, the bullet train will run at speeds of up to 320 km/h, slashing travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to just over two hours.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will feature a 21-km underground section between the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, including a 7-km stretch beneath Thane Creek.

Once it is made operational, the The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will stimulate economic growth along the route, linking 12 towns and cities into a single thriving economic corridor.

According to the minister, the first phase of the project is expected to launch on the Surat-Bilimora section in 2027, followed by Thane in 2028, and reach the Bandra Kurla Complex in 2029.

India’s first bullet train: Check latest features

India’s bullet train will offer a modern, comfortable travel experience and the passengers will enjoy plush seating, high-quality restrooms, and digital platforms for seamless ticketing.

All the stations along the corridor will be designed as per international standards, combining functionality, sustainability, and comfort.

The train passengers can expect spacious waiting areas, lounges, kiosks, and clear signage to help navigate easily.

The railway stations along the route will include nurseries for children and luggage lockers, making day trips convenient for all travellers.

India’s first bullet train: Check ticket fare

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the ticket fares will be affordable and aligned with the aspirations of the middle class.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that a full journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on the bullet train is expected to cost between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, depending on the seat class and AC options. Shorter trips, like BKC to Thane, are likely to cost less.

The bullet train project will introduce Japanese Shinkansen technology to India, known worldwide for its safety, comfort, and punctuality.

