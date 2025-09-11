Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: NHSRCL signs pact with L&T for track works; 436 engineers trained The construction work is moving swiftly on multiple fronts. The viaduct, which will span 320 kilometers, is advancing steadily, while the track bed, covering 202 kilometers, is also progressing rapidly.

The ambitious Bullet Train project of India has taken a significant leap forward as the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed a crucial agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for track and related works in Maharashtra. This new contract covers an extensive stretch of 157 kilometers, including four stations and a depot, marking a key phase in the project’s expansion.

“National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed an agreement with Larsen & Toubro for the design, supply, construction, testing and commissioning of track works for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Maharashtra,” the corporation posted on X.

436 Indian engineers receive training

One of the standout features of this phase is the adoption of advanced Japanese slab track technology, ensuring world-class standards for the high-speed rail infrastructure. So far, more than 436 Indian engineers have been trained in this cutting-edge technology.

The construction work is moving swiftly on multiple fronts. The viaduct, which will span 320 kilometers, is advancing steadily, while the track bed, covering 202 kilometers, is also progressing rapidly. Meanwhile, tunnel and station works are making significant headway, bringing the vision of a high-speed rail corridor closer to reality.

NHSRCL conducts workshop

Earlier on September 10, NHSRCL officials conducted a two-day workshop with experts from India and abroad.

“The sessions focused on global best practices, interoperability, safety standards, and life-cycle and maintenance cost with regards to the future high speed rail track construction,” the post read.

“NHSRCL conducted a 2-day technical workshop on ‘Technical Specifications and Strategic Roadmap for Future High Speed Rail Projects with respect to Track and Turnout System’ bringing together experts from India, and abroad to discuss advanced track and civil engineering solutions,” it added.

Key bridge completed

In early September, the Ministry of Railways completed the second 100-meter steel bridge span over NH-48 in Gujarat’s Anand, finishing the entire 200-meter bridge. This marks a key step forward for India’s bullet train project. The bridge has a weight of about 2,884 metric tons.

Meanwhile, another steel bridge, 70 meters long and weighing 677 metric tons, is being built at Cadilla Road for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train route. This bridge is currently being assembled on-site.