Telangana to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains soon, travel time to be reduced: Check new routes The connectivity between Telangana and Maharashtra will get a big boost as the Indian Railways plans to launch two new Vande Bharat trains, one between Hyderabad and Pune, and the other on Secunderabad–Nanded route.

Hyderabad:

Telangana is all set to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains soon and once these two trains are launched, the travel time brtween the state and Maharashtra will significantly be reduced. As per a report by TOI, the rail connectivity between Telangana and Maharashtra will get a massive boost as the Indian Railways has decided to introduce two new Vande Bharat trains — one between Hyderabad and Pune, and the other on the Secunderabad–Nanded route.

Vande Bharat Express trains to reduce travel times by 2-3 hours

Aftert launch, these new Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to reduce travel times by two to three hours. Interestingly, this will be the third Vande Bharat connection from Hyderabad to Maharashtra, following the service to Nagpur.

Hyderabad now connected by four Vande Bharat trains

The passengers must note that Hyderabad is right now connected by four Vande Bharat trains, and adding these two routes will further strengthen connectivity and ease passenger movement between Telangana and Maharashtra.

The move to introduce two new trains comes because of the overwhelming popularity of the existing Vande Bharat trains on the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad–Tirupati and Kacheguda–Yeshvantpur routes.

After being encouraged by the success of these trains, the Indian Railways said it has drawn up proposals for two more Vande Bharat services from Secunderabad, highlighting the growing demand from passengers for faster rail options.

Total Vande Bharat Express services increase 7 on this route

After the launch of these two new trains, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate seven Vande Bharat services, placing it among the zones with the highest number of these indigenous semi-high-speed trains.

In the meantime, the Secunderabad–Muzaffarpur Amrit Bharat Express is also set to launch within a month which will provide an additional long-distance rail option from the city, the indian Railways said.

According the plan of the Indian Railways, the Centre is planning to replace the Secunderabad–Pune Shatabdi Express with a Vande Bharat Express. Currently, the Shatabdi currently completes the whole journey in about eight and a half hours, operating six days a week (except Tuesdays) with limited stops and a composition of two AC executive class coaches, nine AC chair cars and two EOG cars.

