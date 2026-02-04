Sustained double-digit growth for India possible, says Mukesh Ambani Speaking at a JioBlackRock event, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

Mumbai:

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country.

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

Every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country, he noted.

Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that "I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country".

Earlier, Ambani unveiled a draft Reliance AI Manifesto, outlining an ambitious plan to transform the conglomerate into an AI-native deep-tech enterprise while driving a tenfold improvement in productivity for over 6 lakh employees and a 10x impact on India's economy and society.

Calling artificial intelligence "the most consequential technological development in human history," Ambani said the oil-to-yarn and retail-to-telecom conglomerate aims to lead India's AI revolution, just as it led the country's digital transformation.

The group's stated resolve is to deliver "Affordable AI for every Indian", embedding AI across businesses while ensuring safety, trust and accountability.

"At Reliance, we have embarked on a path to transform ourselves into an AI-native deep-tech company with advanced manufacturing capabilities," he said.

The manifesto's Part-I focuses on internal transformation, positioning AI not as a technology project but as a new way of working.

Reliance plans to reorganise operations around outcomes and end-to-end workflows, supported by common digital platforms and strong governance. AI and agentic automation will be used to eliminate repetitive work, improve decision-making and raise quality and speed, while retaining clear human accountability.

Small, cross-functional "pods" with single ownership and measurable goals will drive execution, supported by continuous data, operations, governance, learning and automation flywheels. Part II extends the vision to India's broader AI transformation.