Subhadra Yojana to be launched in Odisha tomorrow: Check installment amount, eligibility, benefits

Subhadra Yojana: 1 crore women to benefit

The Odisha government is all set to launch Subhadra Yojana -- its flagship women’s welfare scheme on September 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the scheme in Bhubaneswar during his visit. The scheme will be launched to maerk his borthday in the state.

Over 1 crore women in Odisha will be benfitted by this scheme which targets beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years.

Funds will be credited to the accounts of over 10 lakh women on th first day after the scheme is launched. Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that this scheme was a part of the BJP’s manifesto in Odisha and aims to uplift women economically.

Subhadra Yojana: Women to get Rs 10,000 annually

As part of the Subhadra Yojana, eligible beficiary women will receive Rs ,000 over five years. Starting from the financial year 2024-25, they will get Rs 10,000 annually, credited in two equal instalments to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

Subhadra Yojana: Check eligibility

As part of the yojana, women beneficiaries in the age group of 21 to 60 are eligible to receive benefits of the scheme and this welfare scheme is expected to transform the lives of over 1 crore women in Odisha.

Subhadra Yojana: Check registration details

The registration for the Subhadra Yojana started on September 1 and cash assistance scheme for women will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.