In a remarkable upswing, the stock market witnessed significant gains on Thursday, the day of the weekly expiry. The trading day began with substantial momentum, propelling both Sensex and Nifty to record lifetime highs. The BSE Sensex opened with a surge of 620.52 points, reaching 70,205.12 points. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty soared by 181.85 points, touching 21,108.20 points. These levels mark the highest ever for both indices.

