Stock markets scale new record highs: Sensex settles at 71,437, Nifty crosses 21,500 mark

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new lifetime high levels in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The new high came before ending with gains on the back of buying in index major Reliance Industries and positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.10 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 71,437.19. During the day, it jumped 308.62 points or 0.43 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 71,623.71. The Nifty climbed 86.4 points or 0.40 per cent to hit its record peak of 21,505.05. It finally closed higher by 34.45 points or 0.16 per cent at 21,453.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Nestle, NTPC, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled in the positive territory, while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended with gains on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.30 per cent to USD 77.72 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 33.51 crore on Monday after continuous buying, according to exchange data.

Snapping its three-day rally, the BSE benchmark declined 168.66 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 71,315.09 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 38 points or 0.18 per cent to 21,418.65.

Rupee falls against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 3 paise to 83.13 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid firm crude oil prices and the outflow of foreign funds from domestic equity markets. The rupee, however, found support due to marginal weakness in American currency and positive sentiment in the equity markets, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.10 against the dollar and then slipped to 83.13 against the greenback, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close. In early deals, the local unit was oscillating between 83.09 and 83.13 versus dollar.

