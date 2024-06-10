Monday, June 10, 2024
     
Market milestone: Nifty, Sensex hit record highs following PM Modi's historic third-term oath

The Nifty 50 index soared to an unprecedented high, driven by robust gains across various sectors. Leading the charge were stocks in the IT, financial, and consumer goods sectors, which showed significant upward momentum.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2024 9:42 IST
Markets
Image Source : PTI Markets at all-time high: Nifty and Sensex reach record levels

India's benchmark indices reached new heights shortly after markets opened on June 10, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd. This surge followed Narendra Modi's swearing-in as Prime Minister for a third term on Sunday. As of 09:21 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose by 91.90 points (0.39%) to 23,382.05, and the BSE Sensex increased by 233.11 points (0.30%) to 76,926.47. Both indices hit record levels, with the NSE Nifty 50 reaching 23,411.90 and the Sensex climbing to 77,079.04.

Top gainers and losers

Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, and Shriram Finance. Conversely, the biggest losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Dr. Reddy's Labs, LTIMindtree, and Hindalco.

Sectoral performance

Most sectoral indices traded in the green, except IT and metal sectors, which faced declines.

