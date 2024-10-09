Sensex rises by 162 points in early trade, Nifty gains 57 points ahead of RBI policy review

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange building.

BSE Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Wednesday as investors await the RBI's monetary policy review. At 9:16 am, the Sensex was trading 209 points (0.26%) higher at 81,843.35, while the Nifty50 was up 47 points (0.19%) at 25,060.00. This follows a rebound from six consecutive defeats on Tuesday.

Global market impact

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, recovering losses from the previous session. The Dow advanced 0.3%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.97% and the Nasdaq advanced 1.45%, driven by tech stocks. Asian markets followed suit, with shares in Australia and Japan rising. US equity futures fell slightly Wednesday after tech stocks, including Nvidia, rallied on Tuesday.

Large-scale prohibitions on banks and markets

Several stocks remain in the F&O ban today, such as Birlasoft, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, and PNB. These securities exceed 95% of the total market position limit. Meanwhile, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 5,729 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,001 crore.

