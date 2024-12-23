Sensex soars 493 points, Nifty rises to 22,464 after 31-month biggest decline last week | Stocks in focus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bombay Stock Exchange

After a huge fall last week, the stock market has bounced back on the opening day of the trading week. On Monday, the BSE Sensex opened green and was trading at 78,534.67 points, up by 493.08 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty has also gained 145.55 points to reach 22,464.95 points.

It must be noted that last week the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 4,091.53 points or 4.98 per cent, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty closed with a decline of 1,180.8 points or 4.76 per cent. Due to a big decline in the market, the market valuation (market cap) of the top 10 companies of the Sensex fell by Rs 4,95,061 crore last week.

Biggest decline in 31 months

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries suffered the most amid the bearish trend in the stock market. Last week's decline was the biggest weekly decline in the Indian stock market since June 2022. The week started with the policy announcement of the US Central Bank Federal Reserve, which changed the market sentiment. The Federal Reserve has indicated a cut in interest rates only twice in 2025. This affected the market sentiment.

Stocks which opened in green

TATA STEEL, ULTRA CEMCO, L&T, TATA MOTORS, BAJAJ FINSV and BAJ FINANCE showed good growth during the opening trade session. However, Powergrid and Zomato remained the top losers.

Market experts suggest that volatility may continue in the market. Therefore, investors need to invest very carefully. The market movement will depend a lot on foreign investors. If foreign investors continue to sell, then a decline can be seen again. At the same time, if the selling is stopped, then the boom can return.