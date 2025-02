Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Equity markets opened lower on Friday as the Sensex declined 87.32 points to 77,970.84, while the Nifty slipped 32.6 points to 23,570.75, amid investor caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

This dip follows a two-day losing streak for the benchmark indices, with investors adopting a wait-and-watch approach before the RBI’s policy decision. Market sentiment was further impacted by fresh foreign fund outflows and global economic uncertainties.