Silver price today December 17: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major cities

Silver prices today: Silver prices in India saw a decrease of Rs 100 as compared to its price on Monday. Check the silver rates in your city here.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 13:14 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 13:14 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK Check silver prices on December 17.

Silver rates today: Silver prices in India as of December 17, saw a marginal dip in its price compared to the rate on Monday. The cost of silver in India as of Tuesday stood at Rs 92,400 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs100 in its rate, as on Monday it was at Rs 92,500. 

Silver is a safe option for investment when starting out but one should look for certification of the jewellery or other items. Fine silver is 99.9% pure silver and is soft in comparison to sterling silver. 

Silver prices in major cities:

Delhi: Silver price in Delhi stood at Rs 92,400 per kilogram.

Mumbai: Silver price in Mumbai stood at Rs 92,400 per kilogram.

Chennai: Silver price in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900 per kilogram.

Kolkata: Silver price in Kolkata stood at Rs 92,400 per kilogram.

Jaipur: Silver price in Jaipur stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Lucknow:  Silver price in Lucknow stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Chandigarh:  Silver price in Chandigarh stood at Rs 92,500 per kilogram.

Factors impacting silver prices in India:

Some of the key factors that affect silver prices in India include international silver rates, currency exchange rate (value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar), demand and supply dynamics, interest rates, Government policies and import duties, global economic conditions, jewellery and industrial demand. 

