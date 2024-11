Silver price today November 25: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Check silver rate today

Gold and silver prices increased for the sixth straight session in the wake of escalating tensions in Ukraine-Russia, which have boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals. However, the increase in gold prices can bring some relief to traders after falling continuously last week. The silver price in Delhi on Monday stood at Rs Rs 95000.0 per kg. The rate recorded on November 24 was Rs 95000.0 per kg, and the silver price last week on November 19 was Rs 92500.0 per kg.

Silver price in Mumbai on November 25

the price of the white metal was sold for a price of Rs 91,070/Kg on November 25 in Mumbai, up Rs 20 from November 24, when it was priced at Rs 91,050/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90,710, up Rs 1,600.

Silver rate in Kolkata on November 25

The silver in Kolkata stood at Rs 90,950/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 90,930/Kg on November 24. Last week on November 18, the metal was trading at Rs 89,510/Kg.

Silver rate in Delhi on November 25

The the silver rate in the national capital stood at Rs 90,910/Kg on November 25. The price of silver was Rs 90,900/Kg on November 24. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 90,550/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on November 25

The price of the silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,330/Kg. On November 24, the price of silver was Rs 91,320/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 90,970/Kg a week ago.