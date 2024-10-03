Stock market plummets amid Israel-Iran conflict: Sensex drops 1,264 points, Nifty falls 345 points

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building

The Indian stocks fell sharply in early trade on Thursday amid rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. The Sensex fell 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 and the Nifty fell 345.3 points to 25,451.60. Investors remain cautious as concerns about global oil prices and supply disruptions have risen. And the uncertainty fueled sell-offs, especially in oil, gas, steel, banking and other sectors.

Global market updates

Global markets closed as the US closed lower. Banks saw gains in industrial stocks despite problems with crises in the Middle East and the US. concerns about looming labour news New prime minister’s comments that weakened the yen boosted market sentiment, then raised Japanese stocks It happened.

Oil prices also rose as conflict escalated in the Middle East, raising fears of a supply disruption. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen, and the U.S. strong labour market helped.