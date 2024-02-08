Sensex climbs 321 points, Nifty soars to 22,011 ahead of RBI MPC meeting

Equity benchmark indices surged in early trading on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision, buoyed by a rally in global markets. The BSE Sensex rose by 321.42 points to 72,473.42, while the Nifty climbed 80.55 points to 22,011.05.

PowerGrid led the gains among Sensex firms, jumping over 4 per cent after reporting a 10.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,028.25 crore in the December quarter. Other major gainers included HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and NTPC.

However, laggards on the Sensex included ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paints. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai traded positively, while Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets closed with gains on Wednesday.

Market experts anticipate positive momentum, with eyes closely on the RBI's decision. Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose to USD 79.54 a barrel by 0.42 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,691.02 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark declined by 34.09 points or 0.05 percent to settle at 72,152, while the Nifty ended marginally up by 1.10 points or 0.01 per cent at 21,930.50.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE: Nestle India Q4 profit surges over 4 per cent to Rs 655 crore, revenue rises 8 per cent

READ MORE: Some amount of trade with Pakistan conducted through air, sea routes, says government