Saraf Furniture to hire 500 LGBTQ+ individuals. 

Online furniture seller Saraf Furniture on Thursday (June 9) said it will hire over 500 individuals from the LGBTQ+ community for different roles in the company.

The aim is to lift barriers and prejudice that the society in general hoards against this community, a statement from the company said.

Last year too, the company had announced hiring 250 individuals from the LGBTQ+ community. It hired 234 individuals, of which 198 were retained and are working with the company, it said.

"The company has announced to guarantee employment opportunity to 500+ individuals from the LGBTQ+ community. The company has huge expansion plans and this hiring will support their future plans of action," the company said adding that the hiring would be initiated immediately.

The hiring will be for all roles from operations to supervising to warehousing to the support staff, it added.

Moreover, a list of new policies is to be implemented including Gender Affirmation and Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy.

Saraf Furniture Founder and CEO Raghunandan Saraf said the community members must be recognized as humans fully capable of contributing their efforts for the growth of the nation.

"We must let go of the bias and start accepting them as individuals with similar needs as us. By incorporating equality among communities we can ensure equality in the workplace. Our move is a message to different industry leaders to accept the change towards a New India,” he said.

Saraf Furniture has been in the spotlight for impactful innovations like providing period leaves to its women employees, flexible working hours for new mothers, baby care units and a 12-day holiday break to employees in the past weeks.

