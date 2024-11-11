RRTS from Delhi to Meerut likely to start operations by January 2025, trial runs underway

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA RRTS from Delhi to Meerut is likely to start operations by this state from Delhi.

Now partially open, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut is likely to begin operations from the national capital in January 2025, officials with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The trains that are operating on the RRTS corridor betwen Delhi and Meerut have been named as Namo Bharat and these trains have super facilities such as CCTV monitoring, emergency communication facilities, onboard Wi-Fi, and a fire detection system, among others.

Right now, only a 42-kilometer section of the 82-kilometer RRTS corridor is open in Uttar Pradesh. However, officials stated that the first phase of trials until the New Ashok Nagar station in Delhi is nearly complete, and NCRTC is set to start the process of applying for certification from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats told HT that the trial runs of Namo Bharat trains between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar are underway and the team is working towards operationalising this section by the New Year to create a seamless integration between RRTS stations.

Officials added that the trial runs for Namo Bharat trains between Sahibabad to Anand Vihar, and then to New Ashok Nagar started in the first week of October. These trials runs will gradually be extended to Sarai Kale Khan as well.

Last month, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal had said the commissioning of the RRTS networks connecting Delhi-Panipat and Delhi to Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror and Alwar is likely to begin next year.

The minister took a ride on the route and visited key stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on the occasion of completion of one year of Namo Bharat operations, which served over 40 lakhs passengers.

He started his visit from Anand Vihar RRTS Station where he was briefed by officials on the station's unique design and its significance within the overall Rapid Rail Transit System network, a statement said.

Minister Lal was informed about the strategically designed Anand Vihar station, constructed just one level below ground to ensure ease of access and seamless integration with multiple modes of transport, positioning it as a vital commuter hub, it said.

With its proximity to two metro lines, a railway station, and two inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) in Delhi and Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, the station is set to become one of the region's busiest transit hubs, the statement said.

The officials informed the minister that since their launch on October 21, 2023, Namo Bharat trains have transformed commuting across Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, and the surrounding regions by serving over 40 lakh passengers only in the first year.

The Ghaziabad RRTS Station registered the highest footfall over the past year, followed closely by Sahibabad and Modinagar North RRTS Stations, the release stated.