Royal Brunei Airlines starts direct flights from Chennai to Bandar Seri Begawan, check timings, fare and more

Image Source : X/@AIESL_MRO Royal Brunei Airlines starts direct flights from Chennai to Bandar Seri Begawan

Royal Brunei Airlines inaugurated direct flights from Chennai to Bandar Seri Begawan, marking an important milestone in the airline’s expansion. The service, which marks 40 years of diplomatic relations between Brunei and India, aims to enhance cultural, economic and tourism ties between the two countries.

Flight schedule and airfare information

There are three flights a week—Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays—using an Airbus A320NEO. Round-trip tickets start from Rs 31,000. This new service offers passengers convenient connections via Brunei to international destinations such as Hong Kong, Manila, Seoul and Melbourne.

Growing tourism and cultural exchange

India is Brunei’s main tourist destination, with nearly 4,000 Indians in 2024 alone. The establishment of the Chennai-Bandar Seri Begawan route is expected to further boost tourism, trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“India is a major market for aviation. The economy here is booming, and the aviation industry is also growing rapidly. There is a strong cultural connection between Chennai and Brunei,” Captain Sabirin bin Hj Abdul Hamid, CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines, said in a statement to the press.

“Launching this new route is more than just a flight connection—it is a bridge between two nations. We are thrilled to open new opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Brunei and India. This route connects Bruneians and international guests to the vibrant city of Chennai and offers expanded travel options for Indians wishing to explore Brunei,” Hamid said.

Plans for future expansion

Royal Brunei Airlines, which earlier flew to Kolkata, may consider flying from other routes to major Indian cities, including Delhi, as part of its efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. This new service represents a historic step towards establishing closer people-to-people ties between Brunei and India.

