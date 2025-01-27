Monday, January 27, 2025
     
Is biggest market crash coming? Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki makes striking predictions

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has said that what he prophesied as the biggest market crash would eventually come in February 25. He suggested that investors must shift from traditional markets to alternatives like Bitcoin.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Jan 27, 2025 18:26 IST, Updated : Jan 27, 2025 18:26 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Robert Kiyosaki

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki has made a startling prediction of the biggest stock market crash. In a post on X, Kiyosaki said that February 2025 will witness "Biggest stock market crash in history.

He, however, said that it would not be merely a crisis but an opportunity for vigilant investors to take advantage. He said, "In RICH DADs PROPHECY-2013, I warned the buggiest stock market crash in history was coming.  That crash will be in February 2025. Good news because in a crash everything goes on sale. Cars and houses on sale now."

He pitched for shifting investment from traditional markets to another alternative, including Bitcoin.  He said that even minor Bitcoin, Satoshi, could generate substantial returns.

Furthermore, he added in his post, "Better news, billions will leave the stock and bond markets and rush into Bitcoin. Bitcoin will boom, boom, boom. Get on board while you can. Get out of fake and into crypto, as well as gold and silver. Even one Satoshi will make you rich, while millions lose everything."

