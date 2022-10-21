Reliance Jio net profit up 28% to Rs 4,518 crore for September quarter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

Reliance Jio Q2 results : Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday posted a 28 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs 4,518 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 3528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing. The revenue from operations jumped 20.2 percent to Rs 22,521 crore for the just-ended quarter, from Rs 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services, the much-talked-about next-generation technology that promises to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

ALSO READ | Reliance Jio topples BSNL; becomes largest fixed-line service provider with over 7M subscribers

ALSO READ | Reliance Industries' green energy arm acquires 20 per cent of US-based solar firm Caelux

Latest Business News