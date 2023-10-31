Reliance Industries announces opening of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ambani family at launching of Jio World Plaza

Reliance Industries Limited on Tuesday launched Jio World Plaza (JWP), setting new standards for top-end retail and entertainment experiences in India.

Located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza is a global luxury retail destination for shoppers. Jio World Plaza will open its doors to the public tomorrow (November 1).

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and their daughter Isha Ambani at the red carpet event of the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

What Nita Ambani said about the plaza

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani said, "Jio World Plaza is not only going to be the best mall in India but I hope it will become the best mall in the world. Definitely, we are really looking forward to it...Today is an ode to all the Indian designers and our arts & artisans also."

Speaking about the launch, Isha M Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands; and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture."

Plaza integrates with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

The Plaza is designed as an exclusive hub for retail, leisure, and dining. Spanning four levels across a sprawling 7,50,000 square feet area, the retail mix boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn, while key flagships include other iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier, Bally, Giorgio Armani, Dior, YSL, and Bulgari.

Plaza is home to renowned designers

JWP will also be home to renowned designers like Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni and Shane Peacock, and Ri By Ritu Kumar, among others.

The Plaza's structure, inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, has been brought to life through a collaboration between TVS, a prestigious international architecture and design firm headquartered in the United States, and the Reliance team. The shopping concourse is punctuated with meticulously placed sculptural columns, that act as a visual thread weaving design continuity into the fabric of the space. Marble-clad floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and an artful play of soft lighting coalesce harmoniously to establish a backdrop that exemplifies the essence of luxury.

Under the guiding vision of Isha Ambani, JWP has been imagined with the customer experience at its core. From a contemporary sculpture by Jitish Kallat welcoming visitors on the first level, to the entertainment offerings on the third level, which include a multiplex theatre and a well-curated gourmet food emporium, as well as world-class restaurants, the Plaza aims to provide shoppers with a consummate retail experience. Services like personal shopping assistance, VIP concierge, taxi-on-call, wheelchair services, hands-free shopping with baggage drop, butler service, and baby strollers amplify the Plaza's commitment to the consumer.

