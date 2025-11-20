Reliance halts imports of Russian oil at its SEZ refinery Reliance's oil refining complex at Jamnagar has two refineries. While one of the refineries caters to the domestic market, the other one is a SEZ unit from which it exports fuels to the US, the EU and other markets.

The Reliance Industries said on Thursday that it has stopped the use of Russian oil at its export-only refinery in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Reliance is India's largest buyer of Russian oil, and it processes and turns it into fuel such as petrol and diesel.

Reliance's oil refining complex at Jamnagar has two refineries. While one of the refineries caters to the domestic market, the other one is a special economic zone (SEZ) unit from which it exports fuels to the United States (US), the European Union (EU) and other markets.

The EU is one of the biggest markets for Reliance, but it has imposed wide-ranging sanctions to target Russia's energy revenues in view of the Ukraine war that broke out in February 2022. Because of this, the Reliance industries has stopped processing Russian crude oil at its only-for-exports (SEZ) refinery.

"We have stopped importing Russian crude oil into our SEZ refinery with effect from November 20," news agency PTI quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

"From December 1, all product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil," the statement read. "The transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force in January 2026."

Last month, when the US sanctioned Russia's largest oil exporters - Rosneft and Lukoil, the firm had stated that it would meet all applicable restrictions and would adjust its refinery operations to meet compliance requirements.

"We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and export of refined products to Europe. Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements," Reliance had said on October 24.

Reliance, which operates the world's largest single-site oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, purchased about half of the 1.7-1.8 million barrels per day of discounted Russian crude shipped to India.

The company refines the crude into petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), a large share of which is exported to regions such as Europe and the United States, at market prices, generating strong margins.

All this may change after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Open Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) and Lukoil OAO (Lukoil) -- Russia's two largest oil companies that he accuses of helping fund the Kremlin's "war machine" in Ukraine.

Additionally, the European Union has barred the import of fuel made from Russian crude, starting January 2026.

"We will comply with the EU's guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe," Reliance had said.

On Thursday, the firm said the crude oil import in SEZ is a fully segregated facility catering to the production line in SEZ.

"All pre-committed liftings of Russian crude oil as of October 22, 2025, are being honoured, considering all transport arrangements were already in place."

"The final such cargo was loaded on November 12. Any (Russian) cargoes arriving on or after November 20 will be received and processed at our refinery in the domestic tariff area (DTA)," it said.

"All operational activities ordinarily incident to such oil supply transactions can be completed, we believe, in a compliant way."

Reliance, which has signed a 25-year deal to buy up to 5,00,000 barrels of crude oil per day (25 million tonnes in a year) with Rosneft, has been cutting Russian imports since the US sanctions.

The company has huge business interests in the US and cannot risk attracting scrutiny.

Reliance, which bought an estimated USD 35 billion worth of Russian oil since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, started "recalibration" of its imports soon after the European Union adopted its 18th package of sanctions against Moscow in late July this year.

Recalibration is nothing but moving the import requirement to a different region. And this may get expedited now, industry sources said.

Transactions involving the two sanctioned Russian firms need to be wound down by November 21.

Russia currently supplies nearly a third of India's crude imports, averaging around 1.7 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2025, of which approximately 1.2 mbd came directly from Rosneft and Lukoil.

Most of these volumes were bought by private refiners, Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy, with smaller allocations to state-owned refiners.

