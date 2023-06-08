Follow us on Image Source : PTI RBI Monetary Policy: MPC decides to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its decision on key rates following the conclusion of its three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that MPC has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

RBI Governor said that the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF rate) remains at 6.25 per cet and the marginal standing facility and the bank rates stand at 6.75 per cent. The MPC also decided by a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth, said RBI Governor Das.

