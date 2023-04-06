Good news for home loan borrowers! RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI's new repo rate: The Reserve Bank of India has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with readiness to act should the situation so warrant, announces RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He also informed that overall inflation is above the target and the current policy rate still remains accommodative. Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.5%, he added.

The rate hike has been paused after six consecutive rate increases aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will not hesitate to take action in the future.

ALSO READ: Reliance, Jio secure a record $5 billion syndicated loan from international banks

The RBI governor pointed out that core inflation remains sticky. Core inflation generally refers to inflation in manufactured goods.

Retail inflation in February stood at 6.44 per cent compared to 6.52 per cent in the previous month. MPC takes into account retail inflation numbers for setting the interest rates.

However, inflation is expected to moderate in the current fiscal. Many institutions, including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, have predicted that inflation would cool down to about 5 per cent this financial year.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Twitter faces new lawsuit for firing employees without prior notice

For the next fiscal, RBI projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent as compared to 6.4 per cent estimated in February.

(WIth inputs from PTI)

Latest Business News