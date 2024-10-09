RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for 10th consecutive time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during an event.

In an announcement at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has decided to keep the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent for convention the 10th consecutive meeting. The decision was made by a majority vote, with 5 out of 6 MPC members in favour. The Sustainable Deposit Facility (SDF) rate is 6.25 per cent, while the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and savings rate remain at 6.75 per cent.

Shift to a neutral position to balance growth and inflation

Governor Das pointed out that there has been a shift in the RBI’s monetary policy outlook towards each side, stressing the central bank’s commitment to matching inflation with its objectives while supporting economic growth “The MPC decided that monetary policy positions will be shifted to neutral, and focus on inflation and objectives consistent with the target sustainably, ” he said. He said this new position reflects the RBI’s balanced approach to managing inflationary pressures without jeopardising economic growth.

Inflation risks and global economic uncertainty remain

The RBI’s focus is on achieving stable inflation in line with long-term objectives and fostering sustainable economic expansion. The central bank aims to remain flexible in responding to inflation and growth needs, especially given the ongoing inflation risks in the face of global economic uncertainty.