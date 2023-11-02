RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as new Executive Director

Follow us on Image Source : RBI (X) Reserve Bank of India official logo

Reserve Bank of India news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday (November 1) said it has appointed Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director. As the Executive Director (ED), Mishra will look after the Enforcement Department, Risk Monitoring Department, and Department of External Investments & Operations.

Prior to this, he was serving as the Chief General Manager in the Department of Regulation. Mishra has experience of over three decades in the RBI, having worked in the areas of regulation of banks and NBFCs, supervision of banks and currency management.

Who is Manoranjan Mishra?

He has served as a member in several working groups at the national and international levels, contributing to the formulation of regulatory and supervisory policies.

Education qualification of Manoranjan Mishra:

He is a post-graduate in economics and MBA (banking and finance). He also holds a master's degree in finance and financial regulation from Aston Business School, UK.

