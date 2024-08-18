Raksha Bandhan bank holidays: Banks to remain closed in these states on Monday | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Banks to remain closed on Monday for Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated across the country on Monday and as per the RBI holiday calendar, banks in multiple cities will be closed on Monday on account of this festival as August 19 has been designated a public holioday. Apart from Raksha Bandhan, banks will also remain shut on account of Jhulana Purnima and birth anniversary of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

On this day, the physical banking services in both public and private sector banks will not be available in most cities. However, the bank customers can avail digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking, NEFT, and RTGS as usual.

List of states where banks will remain shut on Raksha Bandhan:

Tripura

Gujarat

Odisha

Uttarakhand

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

List of bank holidays in August

August 20 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed in Kochi

August 24 (Saturday): Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday

August 25 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

August 26 (Monday): Banks will closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar for Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi

Know all about Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan -- meaning "safety" and "bond" in literal translation – is celebrated to honour the special relationship between siblings. Notably, this festival is celebrated on the day of the full moon, or Purnima, in the Hindu month of Shravan.

On this occasion, a sister applies tilak to the brother's forehead and then ties the rakhi around his wrist for his health and prosperity. Then the brother thanks her by giving her something in exchange.