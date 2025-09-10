Punjab floods: Reliance Foundation launches 10-point care and support plan for state Reliance teams are working round-the-clock in close coordination with the district administrations, the animal husbandry department, and local panchayats to deliver immediate, life-saving support while planning medium-term recovery actions.

Chandigarh:

In view of the devastating floods in Punjab, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has launched a large-scale humanitarian response in the state. Working closely with the state administration, panchayats and local stakeholders, Reliance Foundation teams are on the ground, delivering immediate relief in the worst-affected villages, particularly in Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi.

Anant Ambani's message for Punjab

Reliance Industries Limited director Anant Ambani said, “Our heart goes out to the people of Punjab in this hour of suffering. Families have lost homes, livelihoods, and a sense of security. The entire Reliance family is standing with them, providing food, water, shelter kits, and care for both people and animals. This ten-point plan reflects our deep belief that We Care. We are committed to walk alongside Punjab through this difficult time".

Reliance Foundation's 10-point response for Punjab

Nutrition support

Dry ration kits with essential food supplies for 10,000 of the most affected families.

Voucher-based support worth Rs 5,000 for 1,000 of the most vulnerable families, especially those run by single women and the elderly.

Dry rations for community kitchens to provide immediate nutrition.

Installation of portable water filters in waterlogged areas to ensure safe drinking water.

Shelter support

Emergency shelter kits including tarpaulins, groundsheets, mosquito nets, ropes and bedding for displaced families.

Public health risk management (PHRM)

Health awareness sessions and disinfection of water sources to prevent post-flood disease outbreaks.

Distribution of hygiene kits with essential sanitary items for each affected family.

Livestock support

Veterinary surveys show livestock are in deep distress due to waterlogging, and their care is being prioritised.

Reliance Foundation and Vantara, in partnership with the Department of Animal Husbandry, are setting up livestock camps to provide medicines, vaccines and care. Around 3,000 silage bundles are being distributed for nearly 5,000 cattle.

With modern rescue equipment and years of expertise, Vantara’s 50-member specialist team is helping treat rescued animals, ensuring respectful scientific disposal of dead cattle, and coordinating with local authorities to prevent possible disease outbreaks.

Jio services restored in Punjab

Reliance teams are working round the clock with district administrations, the Animal Husbandry Department and local panchayats to deliver life-saving relief and plan medium-term rehabilitation. The Jio team in Punjab, in coordination with NDRF units, restored network services in flood-affected areas, ensuring 100% connectivity across the state.

Relief distribution of rations and hygiene kits

Reliance Retail, together with Reliance Foundation and volunteers, is sending dry ration kits and hygiene kits containing 21 essential items to the hardest-hit communities identified through panchayats.

Reliance has reaffirmed that it stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Punjab in this time of crisis, working at the grassroots with collective action, care and compassion, to help the state achieve rapid, holistic and comprehensive recovery.