Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. PM Modi chairs meeting with economists, sectoral experts in Delhi

PM Modi chairs meeting with economists, sectoral experts in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading an important meeting with top economists and sectoral experts in Delhi. The discussions aim to address critical economic challenges and formulate strategies for India’s growth across various sectors.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Dec 24, 2024 13:33 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 13:57 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses a conference in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently presiding over a crucial meeting with prominent economists and sectoral experts. The gathering aims to discuss key economic issues and strategies to address the country’s challenges in various sectors.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement