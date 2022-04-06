Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 10 in 2 weeks. Check revised rates in your city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 10 in 2 weeks

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104. 61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 96.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol will now be sold at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise), while diesel will cost Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise).

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world recently, the increase in India worked out to be only 5 per cent during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50 per cent in some developed and developing nations.

Intervening in the short duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Situation in Ukraine', the minister rejected the Opposition's charge that Operation Ganga was 'operation transport' and not 'operation evacuation'.

The minister, who was one of the special envoys sent to countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-torn nation, said the Indian government did organise buses in Ukraine to transport stranded students to bordering countries in the last stages of Operation Ganga and that cannot be dismissed as 'operation transport'.

Referring to rising petrol prices, the minister said, "we are not the only country impacted by the war.

